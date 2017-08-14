MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 23

Both playoff races in Major League Soccer experienced shake ups during a busy weekend slate that featured 10 games.

Clint Dempsey once again stepped into the starring role for the Seattle Sounders in a win over Sporting KC. (READ)

Toronto FC thumped the Portland Timbers with four second-half goals. (READ)

The Columbus Crew boosted their playoff stock with a home win over the Chicago Fire. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls came from behind to defeat Orlando City. (READ)

The Montreal Impact used a trio of second-half strikes to down the Philadelphia Union. (READ)

Teal Bunbury helped the Revolution earn their third straight road win. (READ)

VAR overturned a goal, leading to a draw between FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids. (READ)

Vicente Sanchez played a big role in the Houston Dynamo’s win over the San Jose Earthquakes. (READ)

Sean Johnson’s massive performance led NYCFC past the LA Galaxy. (READ)

Real Salt Lake edged D.C. United behind Luis Silva’s goal. (READ)

Kaka’s controversial red card stirred a VAR debate at Red Bull Arena. (READ)

Samuel Piette produced an excellent performance in his Impact debut. (READ)

The resurgence of Teal Bunbury has the Revolution back on track. (READ)