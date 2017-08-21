MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 24

Late-game heroics was the theme of Week 24, as there were plenty of meaningful goals scored in the closing stages of MLS matches.

Diego Valeri tied the Portland Timbers scoring record in the club’s win over the New York Red Bulls. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti shined bright once again in Montreal’s win over Real Salt Lake. (READ)

Orlando City and the Columbus Crew tied in a showdown of playoff hopefuls. (READ)

Toronto FC extended their lead atop the Eastern Conference by taking down the Chicago Fire. (READ)

Sporting Kansas City bounced back to top FC Dallas. (READ)

A calamitous own goal doomed the Colorado Rapids against D.C. United. (READ)

Chris Wondolowski’s stoppage-time penalty saved a draw for San Jose against Philadelphia. (READ)

Yordy Reyna’s stunner led the Whitecaps past the Dynamo. (READ)

Jonathan Lewis’ late game-winner led New York City past the Revolution. (READ)

Clint Dempsey converted a late penalty to push Seattle past Minnesota United. (READ)

The Impact are turning their focus to Toronto FC after their win on Saturday. (READ)

Chris Wondolowski bolstered his legacy further with another MLS milestone. (READ)