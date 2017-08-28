MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 25

Rivalry Week produced plenty of thrills across Major League Soccer, even in some of the contests that weren’t in the national spotlight.

The New York Red Bulls and New York City FC played to a tie in the third derby of the season. (READ)

Atlanta United used a late header to snatch a draw against 10-man Philadelphia. (READ)

FC Dallas’ struggles continued on Saturday with a loss to the Columbus Crew. (READ)

D.C. United won their third-straight game against the New England Revolution. (READ)

The playoff-hungry Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Orlando City. (READ)

Two goals from Abu Danladi lifted Minnesota United past the Chicago Fire. (READ)

Real Salt Lake thumped the Colorado Rapids to win the Rocky Mountain Cup. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice to power Toronto FC past Montreal. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes cruised to a drubbing of the LA Galaxy. (READ)

The Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders shared the spoils on Sunday night. (READ)

David Villa is relishing a dream return to the Spanish national team. (READ)

NYCFC were pleased with their performance on Friday. (READ)

The Union still have confidence in Josh Yaro despite recent mistakes. (READ)

Alex Bono shined as Toronto FC’s march to the Supporters’ Shield continued. (READ)