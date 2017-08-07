POWERED BY

Monday Kickoff: AC Milan interested in Zlatan Ibrahmovic, Barca pursues Ousmane Dembele and more

While one veteran striker has been linked with an old club, a young winger remains a Barcelona target following the Neymar sale.

AC Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli said Zlatan Ibrahimovic “could come back” to the club when fully healthy. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says he is “not aware” of the reported agreement between Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona. (REPORT)

After recently returning to training, Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United. (REPORT)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says the club is “close” to signing Gylfi Siggurdson. (REPORT)

Wesley Sneijder has agreed to a deal in principle with French side Nice. (REPORT)

Olivier Giroud says he expects to stay at Arsenal despite reports linking him with a move. (REPORT)

WEEKEND REWIND

Christian Pulisic scored a goal in the German Supercup as Borussia Dortmund fell to Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Didier Drogba scored a must-see goal for Phoenix Rising. (WATCH)

VAR remains a dividing issue after the first usage in MLS. (READ)

Bayern edged Borussia Dortmund to headline Saturday’s European action. (READ)

