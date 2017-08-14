Monday Kickoff: Cristiano Ronaldo faces ban, Coutinho left out of Liverpool squad and more

One of the game’s top stars faces a massive ban while a Barcelona target has been left out of his current team’s Champions League squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing, at minimum, a four-game ban for pushing the referee after being sent off with his second yellow card in Sunday’s Super Cup win. (REPORT)

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho was not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad to face Hoffenheim after being left out of the team’s opening day squad due to a back injury. (REPORT)

Barcelona confirmed that the club has signed Brazilian midfielder Paulinho. (REPORT)

Diego Costa blasted Chelsea for treating him like a “criminal” this summer while criticizing manager Antonio Conte by adding the Italian “lacks charisma”. (REPORT)

Ajax insists that the club does not want to sell Tottenham target Davinson Sanchez. (REPORT)

