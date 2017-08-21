Monday Kickoff: Neymar blasts Barcelona, Lionel Messi contract and more

Barcelona headlines news once again this Monday with reports involving the club’s current star, a departed star and a potential future star.

Former Barcelona executive Joan Laporta suggested Lionel Messi could leave the club if president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not removed from his position. However, Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez reiterated he expects a new deal to be signed soon. (REPORT)

Neymar blasted the Barcelona board, saying reporters the club “deserve much better.” (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says Barcelona has a “under 50 percent” chance to sign Ousmane Dembele. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly sent home after a training ground incident. (REPORT)

Hamburg’s Nicolai Muller will miss seven months after rupturing his ACL while celebrating a goal. (REPORT)

Valencia is reportedly set to finalize a loan move for Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia. (REPORT)

Fiorentina forward Nikola Kalinic is officially set to join AC Milan. (REPORT)

Samir Nasri is nearing a move to Turkish side Antalyaspor. (REPORT)