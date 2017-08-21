POWERED BY

Menu

Featured

Monday Kickoff: Neymar blasts Barcelona, Lionel Messi contract and more

Barcelona headlines news once again this Monday with reports involving the club’s current star, a departed star and a potential future star.

Former Barcelona executive Joan Laporta suggested Lionel Messi could leave the club if president Josep Maria Bartomeu is not removed from his position. However, Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez reiterated he expects a new deal to be signed soon. (REPORT)

Neymar blasted the Barcelona board, saying reporters the club “deserve much better.” (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says Barcelona has a “under 50 percent” chance to sign Ousmane Dembele. (REPORT)

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly sent home after a training ground incident. (REPORT)

Hamburg’s Nicolai Muller will miss seven months after rupturing his ACL while celebrating a goal. (REPORT)

Valencia is reportedly set to finalize a loan move for Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia. (REPORT)

Fiorentina forward Nikola Kalinic is officially set to join AC Milan. (REPORT)

Samir Nasri is nearing a move to Turkish side Antalyaspor. (REPORT)

 

, , , , European Soccer, Featured 

Recent News

From The Web

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from SBI Soccer