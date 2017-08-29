Monday Kickoff: PSG set for Kylian Mbappe deal, Liverpool sign Naby Keita, and more

One big transfer will see a young star officially join a new club on Tuesday while another major deal has been finalized ahead of next summer’s move.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot says Kylian Mbappe told him that the Monaco star will be joining PSG officially on Tuesday. (REPORT)

Despite his absence for the start of the Premier League season, Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been deemed healthy to featuer in World Cup qualifiers for Brazil. (REPORT)

Liverpool finalized a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Naby Keita, who will join the club next summer. (REPORT)

The man suspected of bombing the Borussia Dortmund bus earlier this year has been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder.(REPORT)

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda is looking to hire former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain target Pepe Reina will stay at Napoli, according to his agent. (REPORT)

Stoke City finalized the signing of Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Bruce Arena has looked to continuity ahead of a pair of vital World Cup qualifiers. (READ)

Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley are looking to carry club success to the USMNT. (READ)

DaMarcus Beasley is keeping his thoughts with Houston as he joins USMNT camp. (READ)

Sebastian Giovinco and Darlington Nagbe headlined The Best of MLS from this past weekend. (READ)

Giovinco’s agent says it’s “absurd” that the TFC forward hasn’t been earning Italy call-ups. (READ)

Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson and Omar Gonzalez headline this past weekend’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union still have confidence in Josh Yaro despite a few errors. (READ)

Alex Bono has stepped up for TFC as the Supporters’ Shield push continues. (READ)