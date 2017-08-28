Monday Kickoff: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on pace for January return; Liverpool after Thomas Lemar and more

One of the game’s top strikers is on schedule for his return to injury while several Premier League teams are looking to make big moves before the end of the transfer window.

Jose Mourinho says he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to be back in January, adding an “extra quality” to a dominant Manchester United attack. (REPORT)

Liverpool has reportedly submitted a club-record bid to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

Chelsea is reportedly pushing to sign Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater ahead of Thurday’s transfer deadline. (REPORT)

Jean Michael Seri “exploded” on Nice officials after his potential move to Barcelona fell apart. (REPORT)

Tottenham’s move for Paris Saint-Germain fullback Serge Aurier is reportedly nearing completion. (REPORT)

Stoke City is reportedly nearing a deal to sign Tottenham defender Kevin Wimmer. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez has joined up with Colombia despite dealing with injury issues. (REPORT)

Schalke has rejected a bid from Juventus for defender Benedikt Howedes. (REPORT)

Frank de Boer’s future with Crystal Palace is in doubt just three games into the Premier League season. (REPORT)