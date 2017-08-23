Nashville SC to play at First Tennessee Park for inaugural USL season

USL expansion outfit Nashville SC announced they will play their 2018 home matches at First Tennessee Park in Nashville.

The park is currently home to the Nashville Sounds minor league baseball team. The dirt portions of the infield will be sodded over, as is standard for soccer matches on a baseball field. The third base line will serve as one goal line whole the other net will be placed near the right field wall.

“There is a tremendous amount of local excitement for soccer, and I’m happy to see support continuing to build for our professional club, Nashville SC, which will be calling First Tennessee Park home for its inaugural season,” Nashville Mayor Megan Barrytold the club’s website. “I look forward to wearing the colors and cheering on Nashville SC as they make their mark in the community.”

Nashville has a lot of momentum heading into their first season. They are one of 12 cities bidding for one of four MLS expansion slots and they featured a pair of international matches that attracted more than 100,000 fans.