NASL's Orange County-based expansion team to be called California United

The North American Soccer League’s Orange County based expansion team will be called California United FC, according to the club’s website. The franchise was awarded back in early May and had filed a trademark claim for the name shortly thereafter.

They’ve also launched their official Twitter account:

The team will begin play in the 2018 spring season and play its home games at Titan Stadium o the campus of Cal State Fullerton, in Fullerton, California.

California United, along with an unnamed club in San Diego, will bring the second tier league up to ten teams in 2018, assuming the current crop stays on for next year. The U.S. Soccer Federation has informed the league they will need 12 teams to remain eligible for their provision D2 sanctioning. Other expansion rumors have swirled around Chicago, Atlanta, and Detroit, but nothing concrete has come out of those stories.