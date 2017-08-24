POWERED BY

UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham drawn to same group to highlight UCL draw

Following the conclusion of an exciting round of playoff matches, the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage is set.

Thursday’s draw in Monaco saw the eight groups decided for the upcoming tournament’s group stage which will begin on Sept. 13. Defending title holders Real Madrid lead Group H with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, while runners-up Juventus face the likes of Barcelona, Olympiakos, and Sporting Lisbon.

Bayern Munich and PSG headline Group B, while Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma were all paired in Group C. Manchester City face an intriguing time in Group H with Napoli, Feyenoord, and Shakhtar Donetsk waiting.

Here is a closer look at all of the group’s for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League:

GROUP A
Benfica
Manchester United
FC Basel
CSKA Moscow

GROUP B
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
RSC Anderlecht
Celtic

GROUP C
Chelsea
Atletico Madrid
AS Roma
Qarabag

GROUP D
Juventus
Barcelona
Olympiakos
Sporting Lisbon

GROUP E
Spartak Moscow
Sevilla
Liverpool
Maribor

GROUP F
Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City
Napoli
Feyenoord

GROUP G
Monaco
FC Porto
Besiktas
RB Leipzig

GROUP H
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur
Apoel Nicosia

3 comments
  • danny kissinger

    Wow! Group H is by far the most difficult group. Let’s all root for Dortmund so we can see more of Pulisic play with the world’s best.

  • TheFrenchOne

    At first I was bummed that Dortmund was in such a good group, but it can only help CP’s development to be in these kinds of games.

