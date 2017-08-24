Real Madrid, Dortmund, Tottenham drawn to same group to highlight UCL draw

Following the conclusion of an exciting round of playoff matches, the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Group Stage is set.

Thursday’s draw in Monaco saw the eight groups decided for the upcoming tournament’s group stage which will begin on Sept. 13. Defending title holders Real Madrid lead Group H with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur, while runners-up Juventus face the likes of Barcelona, Olympiakos, and Sporting Lisbon.

Bayern Munich and PSG headline Group B, while Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma were all paired in Group C. Manchester City face an intriguing time in Group H with Napoli, Feyenoord, and Shakhtar Donetsk waiting.

Here is a closer look at all of the group’s for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League:

GROUP A

Benfica

Manchester United

FC Basel

CSKA Moscow

GROUP B

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

RSC Anderlecht

Celtic

GROUP C

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

AS Roma

Qarabag

GROUP D

Juventus

Barcelona

Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon

GROUP E

Spartak Moscow

Sevilla

Liverpool

Maribor

GROUP F

Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City

Napoli

Feyenoord

GROUP G

Monaco

FC Porto

Besiktas

RB Leipzig

GROUP H

Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur

Apoel Nicosia