Report: Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla wants to leave Montreal Impact

After a summer full of interest, Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla is reportedly ready to depart from Montreal.

The 18-year-old Impact winger has reportedly told the team that he wants to leave, according to ESPN FC. The Impact rejected several offers for Tabla this summer, as the young talent has picked up some serious interest, and Tabla is supposedly unhappy at the team’s limiting of his opportunities.

According to the report, a number of European clubs are interested in Tabla’s developing talents, including defending Premier League champions Chelsea. However, to this point, the Impact have refused to open talks to sell the winger, at which point Tabla made clear he wants to leave the team for European pastures.

Tabla has been a revelation this season for the Impact, making 19 appearances and finding the back of the net three times in his debut MLS season. The Homegrown midfielder previously played in the Impact’s youth set-up and spent the 2016 season with the team’s former USL affiliate, FC Montreal, where he scored five goals over 21 appearances.

Tabla was born in the Ivory Coast, but has appeared for the Canadian U-17 and U-20 youth teams.