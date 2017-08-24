Report: Cameron Carter-Vickers set to join Sheffield United on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly set to leave Tottenham on loan in search of more playing time.
According to ESPN, the 19-year-old American centerback is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan. The move comes in the aftermath of Tottenham’s signing of centerback Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.
Carter-Vickers, who made four appearances in cup matches for Tottenham last season, joins a Sheffield United team with two wins and two losses from the club’s opening four matches in the English championship. The team has run a three-at-the-back system so far this season, making the addition of the American defender a valuable one.
Sheffield Wednesday faces off with Derby County on Saturday.
awesome news…hopefully he takes advantage of it!!!!
From what I remember seeing, that Davison Sanchez is going to be World Class. With Alderweireld, Vertongen, and now Sanchez (including Dier if they continue playing a back-3, I don’t see CCV ever suiting up for the first team as it’s regular starter.
Hopefully he makes the most of this loan, because it’s likely an advertisement for his next stop.
Saw this coming with them spending on another CB, was hoping for an EPL team though
