POWERED BY

Menu

Featured

Report: Cameron Carter-Vickers set to join Sheffield United on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly set to leave Tottenham on loan in search of more playing time.

According to ESPN, the 19-year-old American centerback is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan. The move comes in the aftermath of Tottenham’s signing of centerback Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Carter-Vickers, who made four appearances in cup matches for Tottenham last season, joins a Sheffield United team with two wins and two losses from the club’s opening four matches in the English championship. The team has run a three-at-the-back system so far this season, making the addition of the American defender a valuable one.

Sheffield Wednesday faces off with Derby County on Saturday.

, , , , Americans Abroad, Featured 

Recent News

From The Web

3 comments
  • Old School

    From what I remember seeing, that Davison Sanchez is going to be World Class. With Alderweireld, Vertongen, and now Sanchez (including Dier if they continue playing a back-3, I don’t see CCV ever suiting up for the first team as it’s regular starter.

    Hopefully he makes the most of this loan, because it’s likely an advertisement for his next stop.

    Like

    Reply
    · ·
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Saw this coming with them spending on another CB, was hoping for an EPL team though

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from SBI Soccer

3hr

Midweek games did not discourage fans from turning out in big numbers across the league Wednesday night. The large attendance numbers were rewarded with exciting matches and wild finishes. USL attendance for (…)