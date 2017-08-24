Report: Cameron Carter-Vickers set to join Sheffield United on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly set to leave Tottenham on loan in search of more playing time.

According to ESPN, the 19-year-old American centerback is set to join Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan. The move comes in the aftermath of Tottenham’s signing of centerback Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Carter-Vickers, who made four appearances in cup matches for Tottenham last season, joins a Sheffield United team with two wins and two losses from the club’s opening four matches in the English championship. The team has run a three-at-the-back system so far this season, making the addition of the American defender a valuable one.

Sheffield Wednesday faces off with Derby County on Saturday.