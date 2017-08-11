Report: Mix Diskerud in talks to extend loan with IFK Goteborg

Mix Diskerud’s initial loan deal is set to expire in the near future but the American midfielder is hoping to extend his stay in Sweden.

According to ESPN, Diskerud is in talks to have his loan to Swedish club IFK Goteborg extended through the end of 2017. The midfielder initially joined the club back in March on loan from NYCFC but the original loan agreement is set to expire on Aug. 27. Diskerud’s contract with NYCFC, meanwhile, runs through the end of the 2018 MLS season.

Earlier this week, Diskerud said he hoped to extend his stay with the club, according to Fotboll Transfers.

“I’d love to stay. I like the guys and the club,” he said. “My people are talking to the club here and then on with the club over there. There are three parties. Hopefully, it will be resolved.”

Diskerud has made 19 appearances since joining the Swedish side scoring three goals. The club currently sits ninth in the Allsvenskan, the top flight of Swedish soccer.