POWERED BY

Menu

Americans Abroad

Report: Mix Diskerud in talks to extend loan with IFK Goteborg

Mix Diskerud’s initial loan deal is set to expire in the near future but the American midfielder is hoping to extend his stay in Sweden.

According to ESPN, Diskerud is in talks to have his loan to Swedish club IFK Goteborg extended through the end of 2017. The midfielder initially joined the club back in March on loan from NYCFC but the original loan agreement is set to expire on Aug. 27. Diskerud’s contract with NYCFC, meanwhile, runs through the end of the 2018 MLS season.

Earlier this week, Diskerud said he hoped to extend his stay with the club, according to Fotboll Transfers.

“I’d love to stay. I like the guys and the club,” he said. “My people are talking to the club here and then on with the club over there. There are three parties. Hopefully, it will be resolved.”

Diskerud has made 19 appearances since joining the Swedish side scoring three goals. The club currently sits ninth in the Allsvenskan, the top flight of Swedish soccer.

, , Americans Abroad 

Recent News

From The Web

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from SBI Soccer