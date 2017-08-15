Report: Pablo Mastroeni out as Rapids head coach

Pablo Mastroeni has reportedly been fired by the Colorado Rapids, according to the Denver Post.

The fourth-year head coach, who guided the Rapids to second place in the Western Conference in 2016, has struggled to get his team going in 2017, as they sit in 10th place in the West with 22 points. They are only ahead of Minnesota United by goal differential.

Mastroeni played from 2002 to 2013 with the Rapids before becoming head coach in 2014 following Oscar Pareja’s departure. His Rapids teams did not qualify for the postseason in 2014 and 2015, but they used a resurgent season in 2016 to surprise many and claim second place before they were knocked out of the playoffs by the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final.

Assistant coach Steve Cooke will take over as interim manager. Mastroeni is the fourth MLS head coach to be fired this season. Jeff Cassar, Dominic Kinnear and Curt Onalfo have also fallen victim to coaching chances in 2017.