Report: Werder Bremen open to selling USMNT forward Aron Johannsson

A U.S. Men’s National Team forward may be set to depart his team in the coming weeks.

USMNT striker Aron Johannsson is reportedly ready to leave his Bundesliga club Werder Bremen in search of more playing time. Johannsson, who has been struggling to find time on the field after his return from injury, could be out in the next few days or weeks. The forward has previously been linked to a move to MLS.

“Aron has laid claim to playing, and we have always said there is competition,” Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann told German outlet Kicker. “Aron has said he will have to give thought to his future when he’s not playing. We’ll see what happens in the next days and weeks.

“Aron is a player who sparks interest from other clubs, but it’s up to him to evaluate what is of interest to him.”

While Johannsson is under contract through 2019, the team is reportedly open to selling him if he isn’t seeing the field. The team allowed him to play 90 minutes in a recent friendly, indicating he’s unlikely to see the field in the near future.

The 26 year old joined Bremen in 2015 from AZ Alkmaar, but has made just 15 appearances for the Bundesliga club, mostly due to a lingering hip nerve injury. He’s made 19 appearances for the USMNT, including time in the 2014 World Cup, and has recorded four goals.