Rubio Rubin signs with Norwegian club Stabaek

Another young American is on the move in Europe, this time en route to Norway.

After departing Silkeborg IF of the Danish Superliga, 21-year-old forward Rubio Rubin has signed with Stabaek, the team announced Friday. Rubin joins De Blaa, formerly managed by Bob Bradley, during the club’s fourth campaign since being promoted back into the top flight after the 2013 season. The team narrowly survived last year by winning a relegation playoff to stay up.

“I have a really good feeling now and would like to thank Stabæk for daring to take a chance on me. I’m really looking forward to giving everything I have for the blaze suit and am just happy to be here” Rubin stated, “I am an offensive player focused on attacking and with a strong competition instinct, and of course I hope to contribute to many victories with goals and assists.”

Rubin is awaiting paperwork completion before he is eligible to play for Stabaek. His contract with the team is for a single season, but sports director Inge Andre Olsen has stated that if Rubin thrives, the team would be pleased to extend his deal.

The Eliteserien season began in April and is slightly over half-way completed. Stabaek currently sits in sixth place on 25 points through 17 matches, good for just three points off a Europa League qualification spot.

Rubin joins his third team since making the leap to Europe in 2014, after playing three years with FC Utrecht in the Netherlands before joining Silkeborg IF after being released.