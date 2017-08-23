SBI Question of the Day: What should Julian Green's next move be?

Julian Green appears to be in no man’s land once again as the U.S. Men’s National Team winger is reportedly out of favor at another club.
Reports recently emerged from Germany revealing that Stuttgart could move on from the 22-year-old winger. The reports come just eight months after Green moved to the Bundesliga club, giving up what always appeared to be an extended pipe dream at German giant Bayern Munich.
Following the reports, Green’s agency, acta7, told ESPN that the winger’s “goal is to get playing time. That’s his focus at the moment and he expects to get his chance”. He could very well stay and fight it out at Stuttgart, much like he attempted to at Bayern Munich. Things change over the course of a season due to injuries and the various peaks and valleys of a Bundesliga campaign. This could very well be a minor early season blip.
Or it could be something bigger and, at 22, Green’s luxury of being a young player is suddenly nearing its end. Should he move, there are always options. At the end of the day, Green has a World Cup goal to his name and several strong performances for Bayern Munich in his back pocket. No matter what you think of him, the talent is there, even if it hasn’t been fully unlocked for whatever reason.
He could very well stay and pursue something in Germany. Stuttgart is towards the lower rung of Bundesliga sides, making it unlikely he stays within the top division. He has, however, shown an ability to play in the 2. Bundesliga, where he made 10 appearances and scored one goal with Stuttgart last season. If he can accept the drop in division, the 2. Bundesliga could be a good place to rebuild his confidence, which should be his main goal.
Green could also test the waters elsewhere although, once again, a jump to a top league is unlikely. He could look towards a more attacking league like the Eredivisie, which has helped plenty of attackers not only find their confidence but develop a more deadly attacking game. There are a number of leagues that are still of good quality that could offer this type of step.
Or, Green could truly look at himself and realize a year or two as a very big fish in a smaller pond could do a world of good. Green could become a focal point instead of an accessory, earn the necessary guaranteed playing time to revive his career and then go from there. The Scandinavian leagues have long been a solid home for Americans and a good launching pad for several players that truly needed it.
The long-shot? There’s always MLS, even if a virtually insurmountable amount of moving pieces would need to fall into place. It would be a good move for his national team career, sure, but what kind of money would he command? Would teams be ready to move real assets to sign him? Would Green even be willing to give up on Europe entirely?
“Or, Green could truly look at himself and realize a year or two as a very big fish in a smaller pond could do a world of good”
Where would he be a big fish in a small pond? An American college? I doubt it.
Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Spain. Better he stay and fight for his place or loan to another Bundesliga 2 team until January because moving to a new country requires adapting to a new language and culture, outside of just playing football.
Moving to the Netherlands wouldn’t be such a huge change, especially since most people there speak English.
Go to college and get a job…..
Eredivisie would be my preference for him. They develop attacking talent.
I think he needs more than a league change. He needs to change his position. He gave his best as a center forward in preseason for Bayern. He is not fast enough or strong enough to be a true winger or true striker, but his technical skills and eye for goal would serve him well as a CF. he would do well in that position in the 2. Bundesliga, in the Championship, or the Eredivisie, all a step up from MLS. Though I do think that an MLS team would pay designated player money for a young guy trained at Bayern if he took a loan and proved he could put balls in the back of the net. Also, he would gain a lot of experience like that, which is what he needs. Scandinavia will not help him progress.
Yawn. He wasn’t hyped as much as Freddie, but it came pretty close. Then he scored a goal in the WC that was mid-hit so badly it had backspin. He needs a check-up from the neck up and prove he can play 1st division ball somewhere before I’ll care.
I have to admit I really have a tough time putting any energy into following Green. I knew nothing about him before JK made him famous. The circumstances by which I was introduced to him were very much less than auspicious. After the WC all I heard was that his first team wasn’t taking him seriously enough and that he declared that he shouldn’t have to play with lesser squads. Even now three years later, it seems that he doesn’t want to put the work in to raise his game enough to get to the first team.
Is there a reason that I’m missing as to why I should be invested in his future?
I think if he went to a decent club in Holland he could score around 15 goals in a season. I wrote here that Jozy should go to a miod table team in the Bundesliga from Alkmaar instead of to the EPL and did he listen? No. I’m tellin’ ya, the Eredevisie is his best bet.
And another question–where should AJ go? He really needs playing time so he’ll probably have to move, too. They only have about 8 days, so can’t waste any time.
Someone mentioned this on the article from yesterday but mid table La Liga team or high table Portuguese team may fight his size best. Spain is a place where smaller CFs seem to do well ala David Villa and Greizmann, even our old boy Rossi. Maybe a mid table team like Sevilla or Villareal would be a fit or a higher level Portuguese side like Porto or Benfica. His size might fit there 😉
