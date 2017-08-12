Soccer This Weekend

With the English Premier League kicking off at last, and several other European leagues continuing their early seasons or league cups, there’s no shortage of entertainment set for display this weekend.

Arsenal and Leicester City kicked off the Premier League campaign with a Friday afternoon showdown. New forward Alexandre Lacazette started and made the impact everyone expected of him as Arsenal came from behind to seal a thrilling, 4-3, win to start the season. Now the season truly gets underway as defending champions Chelsea start their campaign at home against Burnley, while contenders Manchester City open up on the road at Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion. Tottenham and Manchester United close things out on Sunday against Newcastle United and West Ham respectively.

Ligue 1 also continues this weekend as it enters its second slate of matches. The headlining action comes on Sunday as Paris-Saint Germain hope to witness the debut of new superstar forward Neymar against Guingamp, while watching very closely the match between Monaco and Dijon FCO featuring potential future signing Kylian Mbappe.

Of course, there’s a full weekend slate of MLS action as well, as ten matches take place on just a single day. With no Friday or Sunday games on the agenda, nine hours on Saturday will host all ten contests in one insanely entertaining day for American soccer fans. A big west coast-east coast clash features as the closer, with New York City FC taking on the LA Galaxy out in the city of angels.

Check out previews of all of the weekend's action below:

And here's a recap of the biggest stories of the week:

