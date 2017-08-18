Soccer This Weekend

With the return of the final three major leagues, this weekend sees the true return of European action.

The Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A all kick off their seasons this weekend to headline a hectic period of soccer action. With MLS in full swing and Europe’s top leagues back in action, the soccer schedule is sure to be loaded day and night with intriguing matches all over the world.

European action is headlined by Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham, while heavy-hitters like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus all kick off their domestic seasons. In MLS, two contenders collide as the Chicago Fire face off with Toronto FC in the weekend’s main event.

SBI has you covered with all of your preview needs, as well as a look back at the week that was.

Check out previews of all of the weekend’s action below:

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview (READ)

MLS Week 24: A Look Ahead (READ)

European Weekend Preview (READ)

2017/18 La Liga Season Preview (READ)

2017/18 Serie A Season Preview (READ)

2017/18 Bundesliga Season Preview (READ)

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV (READ)

And here’s a look back at some of the week’s biggest stories:

SBI MLS Power Rankings: Week 23 (READ)

DeAndre Yedlin returned to Newcastle training (READ)

Christian Pulisic reiterated his commitment to Borussia Dortmund (READ)

The United Bid Committee unveiled a list of potential host cities for the 2026 World Cup (READ)

Ignacio Piatti revealed he could leave the Montreal Impact (READ)

SBI took a look at the defensive options for the USMNT to replace the injured John Brooks (READ)

Blerim Dzemaili is making the transition to MLS look easy (READ)

The U.S. Open Cup showed that FC Cincinnati is ready to take on MLS (READ)

The New York Red Bulls are ready to push on for elusive trophy (READ)

Weston McKennie impressed in his first Schalke start (READ)

Tim Ream one honors as last week’s SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week (READ)