One of Major League Soccer’s biggest superstars rose to the occasion in the biggest game of the weekend, while an Eastern Conference side surprised many with a victory at home over one of the top Western Conference clubs.

In addition to those performances, a rookie center back continued his stellar season and one of the best playmakers in MLS unleashed another stunning strike.

Here are our editor picks for the best of MLS Week 22.

Player of the Week

David Villa recorded his first-career MLS hat trick on Sunday in New York City FC’s 3-2 derby win over the New York Red Bulls. The three-goal performance also boosted his career total in the New York derby to four.

Villa’s efforts saw him beat out Clint Dempsey and Patrick Doody for SBI MLS Player of the Week honors.

Team of the Week

The Philadelphia Union rebounded from a rough end to July and dominated FC Dallas, 3-1, at home and even put together one of the best overall team goals this season. It was a complete performance from the Union, who remain in the hunt thanks to the big win.

The Union beat out the Seattle Sounders, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire for this week’s honors.

Rookie of the Week

Jack Elliott continued to thrive in the back for the Union, as he combined with Oguchi Onyewu to limit the playmaking abilities of the FC Dallas playmakers. The Union have only conceded once in their last four home games.

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima once again earned honorable mention recognition as Elliot claimed honors as SBI MLS Rookie of the Week.

Goal of the Week

Portland Timbers star Diego Valeri produced yet another brilliant strike on Sunday in his side’s win over the LA Galaxy from 25 yards out.