The Best of MLS: Week 24

With the playoff races heating up, one player and his team took Major League Soccer by storm throughout Week 24.

In addition to a big week from that Eastern Conference team, a few rookies stood out in the fiercest competition for Rookie of the Week yet.

Here’s who our staff chose as the best of MLS for Week 24:

Player of the Week

No one is Major League Soccer is hotter than Ignacio Piatti. The Montreal Impact midfielder scored twice in each of his games this week. He bagged a pair in the win over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday and then scored two more against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

Team of the Week

The Montreal Impact continued their surge toward the postseason with a pair of victories at Stade Saputo in Week 24. Mauro Biello’s men moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points and they still have a game in hand on most of the teams in the top six.

Rookie of the Week

It was one of the best weeks for rookies in MLS, as a few first-year players scored critical goals. Lalas Abubakar not only scored, but he helped the Columbus Crew earn a key road draw against Orlando City in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Goal of the Week

Gerso Fernandes unleashed this beauty in second-half stoppage time to clinch Sporting Kansas City’s 2-0 win over FC Dallas at Children’s Mercy Park.