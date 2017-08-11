This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The European season is beginning to get rolling as the Premier League, Ligue 1, and more can keep you watching soccer from the crack of dawn to the stroke of midnight this Saturday.

The English Premier League is back. The 2017-18 campaign kicks off on Friday afternoon at Emirates Stadium when Arsenal takes on Leicester City. That will be followed by a full slate of EPL action on Saturday beginning bright and early at 7:30 in the morning with Liverpool taking on Watford. Defending champions Chelsea host Burnley to highlight the 10:00 a.m. slate of matches and the day concludes with Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion playing their first top flight match in over 30 years when they face Manchester City.

The English action doesn’t stop there. Two more games grace your screen on Sunday morning. First off, Newcastle returns to the Premier League after winning the Championship by hosting Tottenham. Finally, Manchester United welcomes West Ham to Old Trafford.

On the continent, Ligue 1 has seven total matches on American television, highlighted by what could be Neymar’s PSG debut against Guingamp. The second preseason El Clasico goes down with the Spanish Supercopa on the line. Germany also has a couple cup matches on ESPN’s streaming platform.

Back home, MLS features ten matches on Saturday afternoon and evening. LA Galaxy will face New York City FC on ESPN to close the night out.

As usual. the USL has a bunch of games to check out on YouTube and the NASL has their game of the week on beIN Sports as well as a couple streaming on ESPN3.

Here’s the full rundown of a busy soccer weekend on TV:

FRIDAY

Premier League

2:45 p.m. – NBCSN – Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Ligue 1

1:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Nice vs. Troyes

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Stade Rennes vs. Olympique Lyonnais

DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Karlsruher SC vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Liga MX

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Puebla vs. Club Tijuana

10:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Atlas vs. Club America

SATURDAY

MLS

4:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City

6:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Toronto FC vs. Portland Timbers

7:00 p.m. – MLS Live – D.C. United vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – New York Red Bulls vs. Orlando City SC

8:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact

8:00 p.m. – MLS Live – New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

8:00 p.m. – MLS Live – FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

9:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

11:00 p.m. – ESPN – LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Watford vs. Liverpool

10:00 a.m. – NBCSN – Chelsea vs. Burnley

10:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield Town

10:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs. Stoke City

10:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – Southampton vs. Swansea City

10:00 a.m. – NBC Sports Gold – West Brom vs. Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. – NBCSN – Brighton vs. Manchester City

Ligue 1

11:00 a.m. – beIN Sports – Nantes vs. Olympique Marseille

2:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Toulouse vs. Montpellier

DFB Pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Chemnitzer FC vs. Bayern Munich

Liga MX

6:00 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Queretaro vs. Morelia

6:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Toluca

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Monterrey vs. Chivas de Guadalajara

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Pachuca vs. Tigres UANL

10:00 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Necaxa vs. Leon

NASL

7:30 p.m. – beIN – Miami FC vs. Indy Eleven

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – North Carolina FC vs. Jacksonville Armada

USL

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Charleston Battery vs. New York Red Bulls II

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Harrisburg City Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Ottawa Fury vs. Charlotte Independence

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Richmond Kickers vs. Orlando City B

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Louisville City FC vs. FC Cinicinnati

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Rio Grande Valley FC vs. Phoenix Rising

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. Orange County SC

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tulsa Roughnecks vs. OKC Energy

9:00 p.m. – YouTube – Real Monarchs SLC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

10:30 p.m. – YouTube – Reno 1868 vs. San Antonio FC

SUNDAY

Premier League

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Newcastle United vs. Tottenham

11:00 a.m. – NBCSN – Manchester United vs. West Ham United

Ligue 1

9:00 a.m. – beIN Sports – Strasbourg vs. Lille

11:00 a.m. – beIN Sports – Dijon vs. AS Monaco

3:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Guingamp vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Spanish Supercopa

4:00 p.m. – ESPN – Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

DFB Pokal

9:30 a.m. – ESPN3 – Osnabruck vs. Hamburg SV

Liga MX

1:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Pumas UNAM vs. Lobos BUAP

7:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Santos Laguna vs. Veracruz

USL

5:00 p.m. – YouTube – Bethlehem Steel vs. Toronto FC II

5:00 p.m. – YouTube – Portland Timbers 2 vs. Sacramento Republic

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

9:30 p.m. – YouTube – Seattle Sounders 2 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2