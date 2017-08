This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The remaining European Leagues get started this weekend with La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga all seeing their first action of the new season, which leads to another Saturday of dawn til dusk soccer on your TV.

Bayern Munich’s title defense kicks off Friday night against Bayer Leverkusen on FS1, which also broadcasts an MLS tilt between Portland Timbers and New York Red Bulls that night. beIN Sports offers the La Liga opening match between Valencia and Las Palmas. Serie A kicks off on Saturday when defending champions Juventus host Cagliari, also on beIN.

The big Spanish sides take the pitch on Sunday. Barcelona starts at 2:15pm and Real Madrid gets going without Cristiano Ronaldo two hours later.

MLS has another full slate of matches on MLS Live as well as a national TV offering on FS1 on Sunday night when Seattle Sounders welcome Minnesota United to CenturyLink Field.

As always, the USL will stream all it’s action on YouTube, the NASL gets featured on ESPN3, and Liga MX has plenty of strong matches on Univision Deportes.

Here’s the full rundown of soccer on TV this weekend.

FRIDAY

MLS

10:00 p.m. – FS1 – Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS1 – Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

La Liga

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Valencia vs. Las Palmas

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Metz vs. AS Monaco

Liga MX

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Morelia vs. Pachuca

10:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Club Tijuana vs. Santos Laguna

Football League Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN3 – Burton Albion vs. Birmingham City

USL

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Swope Park Rangers vs. Real Monarchs SLC

9:00 p.m. – YouTube – Colorado Springs Switchbacks vs. LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising

SATURDAY

Premier League

7:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Swansea City vs. Manchester United

10:00 a.m. – NBCSN – Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m. – NBC – Stoke City vs. Arsenal

MLS

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. Real Salt Lake

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Orlando City SC vs. Columbus Crew

8:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC

8:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

9:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Colorado Rapids vs. D.C. United

10:00 p.m. – MLS Live – Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo

10:30 p.m. – MLS Live – San Jose Earthquakes vs. Philadelphia Union

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – VfL Wolfsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

12:30 p.m. – FS1 – Schalke 04 vs. RB Leipzig

La Liga

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Sevilla vs. Espanyol

Serie A

12:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Juventus vs. Cagliari

2:45 p.m. – beIN Sports – Hellas Verona vs. Napoli

Liga MX

6:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Tigres UANL vs. Pumas UNAM

8:06 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Leon vs. Monterrey

10:06 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Puebla

Football League Championship

7:15 a.m. – ESPN3 – Sheffield United vs. Barnsley

12:30 p.m. – ESPN – Sunderland vs. Leeds United

NASL

7:30 p.m. – beIN Sports – New York Cosmos vs. Indy Eleven

8:00 p.m. – Twitter – San Francisco Deltas vs. North Carolina FC

USL

4:00 p.m. – YouTube – New York Red Bulls II vs. FC Cincinnati

6:05 p.m. – YouTube – Rochester Rhinos vs. Charleston Battery

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Charlotte Independence vs. Orlando Cuty B

7:00 p.m. – YouTube – Richmond Kickers vs. Toronto FC II

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Ottawa Fury

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – OKC Energy vs. San Antonio FC

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Rio Grande Valley FC Toros vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 2

8:30 p.m. – YouTube – Saint Louis FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

11:00 p.m. – YouTube – Sacramento Republic vs. Reno 1868 FC

SUNDAY

Premier League

8:30 a.m. – NBCSN – Huddersfield Town vs. Newcastle United

11:00 a.m. – NBCSN – Tottenham vs. Chelsea

MLS

6:00 p.m. – MLS Live – New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

9:30 p.m. – FS1 – Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. – FS1 – SC Freiburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

12:00 p.m. – FS1 – Borussia Monchengladbach vs. FC Koln

La Liga

2:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Barcelona vs. Real Betis

4:15 p.m. – beIN Sports – Deportivo La Coruna vs. Real Madrid

Serie A

12:00 p.m. – beIN Sports – Atalanta va. AS Roma

Liga MX

1:00 p.m. – Toluca vs. Necaxa – Univision Deportes

NASL

4:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – FC Edmonton vs. Puerto Rico FC

6:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Jacksonville Armada vs. Miami FC

USL

5:00 p.m. – YouTube – Bethlehem Steel vs. Louisville City