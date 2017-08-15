This Week's Soccer on TV

There is plenty of soccer to watch this week as the Champions League, MLS, the U.S. Open Cup, and the lower leagues of American soccer all have something to offer.

Europe takes center stage on Tuesday and Wednesday as the big clubs join the Champions League for the first leg of the playoffs. The winners of these ties will head on to the lucrative group stage of the tournament. The action unfolds in English on FS1 and FS2, as well as in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Back home in North America, FC Cincinnati gets one more chance to host a U.S. Open Cup match as they welcome New York Red Bulls into Nippert Stadium, where a sellout crowd awaits, for the second semi-final. The action will be streamed on ussoccer.com. Montreal Impact host Chicago Fire in a midweek MLS clash on MLS Live. There are a a pair of NASL and USL matches streaming online, as well as the first college match of the year. Finally, Univision Deportes is carrying a slew of Copa MX matches.

Here’s the entire rundown of soccer on TV for this week:

TUESDAY

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round

12:00 p.m. – FS2 – FK Qarabag vs. FC Copenhagen

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Apoel Nicosia vs. Slavia Prague

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Young Boys vs. CSKA Moscow

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – TSG Hoffenheim vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m. – Fox Soccer Plus – Sporting CP vs. Steaua Bucharesti

U.S. Open Cup- Semi-Finals

8:00 p.m. – FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

NASL

7:30 p.m. – ESPN3 – North Carolina FC vs. Miami FC

NCAA

8:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Northwestern vs, Bradley

Copa MX

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Celaya vs. Monterrey

9:55 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Cruz Azul vs. Zacatepec

WEDNESDAY

MLS

7:30 p.m. – MLS Live – Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire

UEFA Champions League Playoff Round

2:45 p.m. – FS1 – Napoli vs. Nice

2:45 p.m. – ESPN Deportes – Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Sevilla

2:45 p.m. – FS2 – Celtic vs. Astana

2:45 p.m. – Fox Sports Networks – Olympiakos vs. Rijeka

UEFA Europa League Playoff Round

12:00 p.m. – FS1 – Utrecht vs. Zenit St. Petersburg

Spanish Supercopa Second Leg

5:00 p.m. – ESPN2 – Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

NASL

7:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Jacksonville Armada vs. Puerto Rico FC

USL

7:00 p.m. – ESPN3 – Charlotte Independence vs. Bethlehem Steel

7:30 p.m. – YouTube – Orlando City B vs. Ottawa Fury

Copa MX

8:00 p.m. – Dorados de Sinaloa vs. Toluca- Univision

9:30 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Potros UAEM vs. Club America

THURSDAY

CONCACAF League

8:00 p.m. – Univision Deportes – Walter Ferreti vs. Plaza Amador