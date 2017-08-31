Thursday Kickoff: Alexis Sanchez rumors, Liverpool sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and more

Transfer deadline day is upon us, and some big moves have already been made ahead of the deadline while some may or may not be on the way soon.

Arsenal will reportedly only sell Alexis Sanchez if the club can bring in another world-class player as his replacement. (REPORT)

Liverpool has completed a deal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal. (REPORT)

Tottenham finalized a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier. (REPORT)

Juventus has completed to signing of Benedikt Howedes, who joins on loan from Schalke. (REPORT)

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez left Algeria camp to finalize a transfer to a new club. (REPORT)

Valencia is set to loan winger Nani to Italian side Lazio. (REPORT)

Southampton has loaned midfielder Jordie Clasie to Belgian side Club Brugge. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig has signed midfielder Kevin Kampl to replace Naby Keita, who will leave the club next summer. (REPORT)

