Thursday Kickoff: Barca 'close' to signings; Kylina Mbappe undecided and more

Transfer sagas continue to surround Barcelona while Real Madrid’s big target remains undecided.

Barcelona’s general manager Pep Segura says the club is “close” to signing Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. (REPORT)

PSG youth academy sporting director Luis Fernandez said that Kylian Mbappe has “two or three teams” in mind: Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain and possibly Manchester City. (REPORT)

Diego Costa reiterated his desire to return to Atletico Madrid, saying he “must return” to the Spanish club. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says he remains “optimistic” that Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez could sign new deals. (REPORT)

Following Wednesday’s Super Cup defeat, Gerard Pique says he feels Barcelona is inferior to Real Madrid for the first time in his career. (REPORT)

Mexico international Marco Fabian is set to undergo back surgery that will keep him out of action until 2018. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

John Brooks is set to miss up to three months due to injury. (READ)

SBI takes a look at the USMNT’s defensive options following Brooks’ injury. (READ)

Ignacio Piatti’s brace helped lead the Montreal Impact to a big win over the Chicago Fire. (READ)

SBI previewed the 2017-18 Bundesliga campaign. (READ)

The LA Galaxy topped the Forbes list of most valuable MLS franchises. (READ)

Blerim Dzemaili is making the transition to MLS look easy as he leads the Impact towards the MLS playoffs. (READ)

Christian Pulisic reiterated his commitment to Borussia Dortmund despite Liverpool links. (READ)

Aron Johannsson said he’d like to remain in Germany as it becomes clear he is not wanted at Werder Bremen. (READ)

Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup atmosphere showed Cincinnati is more than ready for MLS. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls moved one step closer to an elusive trophy. (READ)