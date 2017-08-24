Thursday Kickoff: PSG takes a shot at Barca, Alexis Sanchez fit for return and more

The war between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain continues while one of Arsenal’s stars is in line for a return.

Parist Saint-Germain entered the race to sign Nice midfielder and Barcelona target Jean Michael Seri simply “to screw Barca over”, according to the player’s agent. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez is fit and set for a return this weekend against Liverpool. (REPORT)

Arsene Wenger says Monaco “closed the door” on a move for winger Thomas Lemar. (REPORT)

Tottenham confirmed the signing of centerback Davinson Sanchez from Ajax. (REPORT)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says the club is interested in signing Jack Wilshere. (REPORT)

FIFA is sending a team to take over the running of Cameroon’s federation. (REPORT)

Paco Palencia is out as manager of Mexican side Pumas. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

SBI released the latest edition of MLS Power Rankings. (READ)

Mo Adams’ path was a winding one, but the English midfielder is ready to make an impression with Syracuse. (READ)

Lynden Gooch’s goal and Omar Gonzalez’s return headlined Tuesday’s Americans Abroad. (READ)

MLS released the full schedule for this season’s playoffs. (READ)