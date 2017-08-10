Thursday Kickoff: Liverpool reject Barca's Philippe Coutinho bid, Manchester United after Serge Aurier and more

Despite continued Barcelona interest, Liverpool is holding firm on not selling one of the team’s top stars.

Liverpool reportedly rejected a second Barcelona bid for Philippe Coutinho, one totaling €100 million. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain fullback Serge Aurier is reportedly set to join Manchester United. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta missed Barcelona training ahead of Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana against Real Madrid. (REPORT)

Watford has signed forward Andre Gray from Burnley for a club-record fee. (REPORT)

Italy head coach Giampiero Ventura has signed a new contract that will keep him in charge through Euro 2020. (REPORT)

Stuttgart has signed German left back Dennis Aogo. (REPORT)

Forward Roberto Soldado is set to depart Villarreal and join Fenerbahce. (REPORT)

The Glazer family is reportedly set to sell two percent of Manchester United shares worth around $72.89 million on the New York Stock Exchange. (REPORT)

WEDNESDAY REWIND

SBI kept track of all of Wednesday’s transfer dealings throughout deadline day. (READ)

Sporting KC topped the San Jose Earthquakes in penalty kicks to advance to the U.S. Open Cup final. (READ)

A look at how the New York Red Bulls will fare without Daniel Royer. (READ)

The Philadelphia Union were inactive in the summer transfer window as the club looks ahead to winter moves. (READ)

USMNT winger Paul Arriola finalized a move to D.C. United. (READ)

Mexico defender Rafa Marquez was one of 22 sanctioned for involvement in a drug trafficking ring. (READ)