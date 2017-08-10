Thursday Ticker: PSG linked with Mbappe move, Dembele suspended by Dortmund and more

Paris Saint-Germain might not be done spending big in the transfer market, while Barcelona is inching closer to signing Neymar’s replacement.

Weeks after luring Neymar with record-breaking sums of cash, Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly set to complete a blockbuster £162 million move for French starlet and current AS Monaco man Kylian Mbappe. (REPORT)

Ousmane Dembele has been suspended from training and game(s) by Dortmund after the winger skipped practice in the midst of a speculated move to Barcelona. (REPORT)

27-year-old Tottenham defender Danny Rose has lashed out against his club for his low wages and lack of ‘trophies’ and ‘medals’, in addition to his desires for a move ‘north’ of Tottenham in the future. (REPORT)

Barcelona is reportedly willing to pay arch-rival Real Madrid’s £72 million buy-out clause for Spanish sensation Marco Asensio. (REPORT)

Timothy Tosu-Mensah will spend the season with Crystal Palace on loan from Manchester United. (REPORT)

AC Milan is reportedly willing to go toe-to-toe with Manchester United for Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s signature. (REPORT)

Slavan Bilic’s puzzle is yet to be completed as West Ham is preparing a £25 million bid for Portugal’s and Sporting Lisbon’s midfielder William Carvalho. (REPORT)

After being heavily linked to MLS, Gary Medel has sealed a deal with Turkish side Besiktas. (REPORT)

Jordan Amavi has joined Marseille on loan from Aston Villa weeks after his move to Sevilla collapsed. (REPORT)

Arda Turan has announced his return to the Turkish national team after a fallout two months ago. (REPORT)