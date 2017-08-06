Timbers earn first home win since June by taking down Galaxy

An 11 a.m. start was an early morning rise for the Portland Timbers, but they made the best of it. The hosts gathered their first win at Providence Park since June 10 in a 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy.

It didn’t take long for the Timbers to get on the scoreboard by way of a corner kick. In the sixth minute, David Guzman’s ball drove through the six-yard box and ended up at Liam Ridgewell, who ran toward the far post, and headed into the Galaxy net.

It only took one minute for the Galaxy to retaliate. From behind the midfield line, Joao Pedro sent a long through pass for Emmanuel Boateng on the right flank. The Ghanaian sped past Roy Miller and beat Jake Gleason with a shot towards the far post.

The very first Video Review in Providence Park history saw Gyasi Zardes have his goal taken away from him. In a set-piece play, it looked like Zardes headed the ball to himself and then kick the ball in the net, but with the help of the Video Assistant Referee, it showed that the winger used his hands to score. The goal was ruled off and Zardes was given a yellow card.

Diego Valeri lit up Providence Park in the 33rd minute with a spectacular goal from outside the box. The Argentinian was trying to find space on the left side of the field when Roy Miller sent an overhead pass from back in the Timbers’ end.

Jermaine Jones tried to block the pass by diving towards the ball but missed, leaving Valeri to himself. From the left side, Valeri adjusted himself towards the middle of the field about 25 yards from goal and shot a laser into the upper left hand side to give the Timbers their lead back.

The Timbers added a third goal in the 53rd minute when Sebastian Blanco sent a through ball into Fernando Adi on the right side of the box. The Nigerian sent a back heel pass in the direction of Alvas Powell who was free to take a shot to the far post to give a two-goal lead for the Timbers.

Portland leaves its home comforts next week, as it makes a trip up to Toronto, while the Galaxy return to StubHub Center to take on New York City FC.

Man of the Match

Diego Valeri once again proved that he is part of the MLS elite. The Argentinian helped his team get back to winning ways at home after a difficult month of July and unleashed a Goal of the Week candidate in the process.

Moment of the Match

Valeri found space and took advantage of a diving Jermaine Jones to take a spectacular shot from 25 yards out that gave the Timbers the lead for the second time.

Match to Forget

In his return to Portland, Jack McInerney did do much to help the struggling Galaxy get back to winning ways. The striker, who got his third start for the Galaxy, did not provide the offensive support needed to help his team win.