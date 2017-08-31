Transfer Deadline Day Recap: Mbappe loaned to PSG, Palace acquires Sakho, and more



Transfer Deadline Day across Europe is the busiest time of the year. Teams from all over and looking if they will be contenders while others try to sell or loan out players for the remainder of the year.

With the summer transfer window closing tonight at 6 p.m. E.S.T., let us look at all the day’s action across Europe:

Paris Saint-Germain completed the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season long loan. PSG has also received an option to buy the youngster next season. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace acquired Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho for £26 million. The French international had joined Palace on-loan from Anfield last season. (REPORT)

Chelsea have acquired Torino defender Davide Zappacosta for up to £30 million. (REPORT)

Tottenham Hotspur have acquired Spanish striker Fernando Llorente for £15.5 million from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Swansea City have acquired Ivorian striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City for £12 million. (REPORT)

Swansea City acquired the services of Portuguese international Renato Sanches on-loan from Bayern Munich. Swansea will pay up to £10 million to Bayern for the midfielder’s services. (REPORT)

Arsenal have sent Costa Rican international Joel Campbell on loan to La Liga side Real Betis. The 25-year-old spend 2016 on loan with Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon. (REPORT)

Liverpool have loaned 20-year-old Ryan Kent to Bundesliga side SC Freiburg for the remainder of the season. (REPORT)

Watford have signed 26-year-old defender Molla Wague from Udinese on a season-long loan. (REPORT)

Everton signed Croatian-U21 forward Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split for £10 million. The 19-year-old recently impressed Everton boss Ronald Koeman in the sides recent match-up in the Europa League playoff round. (REPORT)

Burnley boosted their attacking options, acquiring Nahki Wells from Huddersfield Town for £5 million. (REPORT)

Bournemouth have sent defender Marc Wilson on a season long loan to second tier Sunderland. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion have acquired Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul on a season-long loan. (REPORT)

Leicester have loaned midfielder Nampalys Mendy to Ligue 1 side Nice. Mendy has made nine appearances for the Foxes, since joining a year ago. (REPORT)

Stoke City have loaned midfielder Bojan Krkic out for the second time in as many seasons. The former Barcelona forward spend the second-half of last season in Germany with Mainz. (REPORT)

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez has rejoined La Liga side Deportivo on-loan for the remainder of the season. Perez scored seven times in 21 appearances from the Gunners. (REPORT)

Watford added two players to their roster, Udinese keeper Orestis Karnezis and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Marvin Zeegelaar. Karnezis is on-loan, while an undisclosed fee has yet to be decided between Lisbon and Watford for Zeegelaar. (REPORT) (REPORT)

Wolfsburg added a young talent to their roster, acquiring Divock Origi from Liverpool on-loan. The Belgian international has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for the Reds. (REPORT)

Leicester City have signed Bayer Leverkusen defender Aleksandar Dragovic on a season-long loan. (REPORT)

Manchester City made multiple moves ahead of Thursday’s Deadline Day. 22-year-old Belgian defender Jason Denayer was loaned to Galatasaray on a season-long loan. Also, City have also sold England U-17 international forward Jadon Sancho for £10 million to Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Brighton & Hove Albion have acquired former Inter Milan defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee. Schelotto has joined on a three-year deal. (REPORT)

Sunderland have loaned out defender Papy Djilobodi and midfielder Wahbi Kahzri for the remainder of the season. Djilobodi joins Ligue 1 side Dijon, while Khazri joins Rennes. (REPORT)

Stoke City has loaned midfielder Giannelli Imbula to Ligue 1 outfit, Toulouse after the Belgian-born player made 23 appearances for the Potters. (REPORT)

PSG midfielder Gregorz Krychowiak joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan. The Polish international joined PSG from Sevilla for £28 million last summer. Krychowiak joins former Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs as another of the Baggies recent signings. (REPORT)

Stoke City defender Philipp Wollscheid joined Ligue 1 outfit Metz on a free transfer. The Potters signing of Tottenham’s Kevin Wimmer earlier this week, paved the way for the German centerback to leave Stoke. (REPORT)