Tuesday Kickoff: Lionel Messi's buyout clause, Andres Iniesta's contract and more

Two of Barcelona’s most recognizable stars headline Tuesday’s news.

Pep Guardiola says he believes that a club could activate Lionel Messi’s €300 million buyout clause. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta says he could leave Barcelona when his contract with the club expired at the end of the season. (REPORT)

Nice general manager Julien Fournier says the club has not discussed the potential transfer of Jean Michael Seri with Barcelona. (REPORT)

Danny Rose is set to meet with Tottenham officials to hold talks over his future. (REPORT)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas says the club could pursue Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. (REPORT)

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelic says Carlos Tevez will not be returning to the club “for now”. (REPORT)

Club Tijuana signed winger Juan Manuel Iturbe from Roma. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Ignacio Piatti headlines the Best of MLS from the past weekend. (READ)

Christian Pulisic earned honors as SBI Americans Abroad Player of the Week. (READ)

Former Colorado Rapids defender Shane O’Neill finalized a move to Dutch club Excelsior. (READ)

Patrick Vieira admitted the Supporters’ Shield is out of reach for NYCFC as the push towards the playoffs continues. (READ)

Chris Wondolowski continued to further his MLS legacy with yet another milestone. (READ)