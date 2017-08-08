Tuesday Kickoff: Liverpool determined to keep Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk requests transfer and more

With the transfer window heading towards an end, Liverpool remain active as the club looks to sign one player while holding onto another.

Liverpool is reportedly holding firm on their stance that Philippe Coutinho is not for sale amid Barcelona interest. (REPORT)

Virgil van Dijk, who remains a Liverpool target, handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move from Southampton. (REPORT)

Real Madrid president Florentio Perez says the club wouldn’t sell Cristiano Ronaldo for “his weight in gold”. (REPORT)

Amid rumors that he could leave the club, Carlos Bacca has been omitted from AC Milan’s Europa League playoff squad. (REPORT)

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak is reportedly set to sign a new deal with Atletico Madrid despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

West Ham finalized a move for Halmstads BK up-and-comer Sead Haksabanovic. (REPORT)

Stoke City has finalized the signing of Bundesliga veteran Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer. (REPORT)

