Tuesday Kickoff: Neymar future remains in doubt, Man United set to re-sign two, and more

Neymar continues to generate headlines as his future remains in doubt.

Following stops in China and Dubai, Neymar is headed back to Barcelona and is expected to join training on Wednesday despite the ongoing links to Paris Saint-Germain. (REPORT)

If Barca does sell Neymar, the club will reportedly target Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann. (REPORT)

Players within Barcelona’s locker room are reportedly “completely sick” of Neymar’s “show” and hope the situation will be resolved soon. (REPORT)

Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata “must improve his condition a lot” if he is to fit in with Chelsea. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly set to offer contract extensions to Juan Mata and Ander Herrera. (REPORT)

After departing Manchester City, Spanish winger Jesus Navas has returned to former club Sevilla. (REPORT)

Carlo Ancelotti says Bayern Munich won’t sell or loan Renato Sanches. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

