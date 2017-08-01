Tuesday Ticker: Alexis Sanchez returns to Arsenal training, Kalechi Iheanacho undergoing Leicester medical and more

Pep Guardiola is set to lose two players in the coming days, with one staying to compete against him, while the other seems to have wrapped his Premier League journey. One of Manchester City’s targets, meanwhile, has returned to training with his current club.

Following an illness, Alexis Sanchez returned to Arsenal training amid links with a move away from the club. (REPORT)

After three years at Etihad Stadium, Fernando is set to pack his bags and join Galatasaray. (REPORT)

Set to leave with Fernando is Kelechi Iheanacho, who has fallen out of Guardiola’s favor, but is set to remain in England with Leicester City for £25 million. (REPORT)

New Man City signing Douglas Luiz will spend a year on loan in La Liga with newly-promoted side Girona. (REPORT)

Inter Milan are ramping up a £35 million bid for Liverpool winger Sadio Mane who they have been keeping close tabs of for some time. (REPORT)

Following months of speculation, Matheus Uribe has sealed his move from Atletico Nacional to Club America. (REPORT)

AS Roma’s summer spending is in full effect; landing 19-year-old Danish starlet Rezan Corlu form Brøndy IF. (REPORT)

Tottenham target and Ajax captain Joel Veltman has finalized a new contract set to keep him in Amsterdam for the following three years. (REPORT)