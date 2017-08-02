POWERED BY

U.S. youth international Juan Pablo Torres signs in Belgium

American youth international Juan Pablo Torres has signed a three-year deal with Belgian club Sporting Lokeren.

The midfielder signed the deal on his 18th birthday and was available off the bench for the club’s preseason friendly against Club Brugge last weekend. He trained with Sevilla and Schalke 04 before landing in Belgium.

“It’s a great blessing and a great opportunity, ” Torres said. “This was a big change for me, it’s my first professional team and the level is very high. There’s fantastic players on this team.”

The native of Lilburn, Georgia spent the majority of his youth career at Georgia United. He has made fifteen total appearances for the U.S. at the U-18, U-16, and U-15 levels.

1 comment
  • I scored three goals in one game

    Also there was Keaton Parks singing at Benifica last week that wasn’t reported on very much, as was Jonathon Gonzalez starting for Monterrey. 2 young Americans coming up nicely

    Like

    Reply
    · ·

