Union stun FC Dallas behind C.J. Sapong, Ilsinho

CHESTER, PA– Don’t count the Philadelphia Union out of the playoff hunt yet.

The Union revived their season once again on Saturday night with a stunning display in a 3-0 win over FC Dallas at Talen Energy Stadium.

C.J. Sapong scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season, while Ilsinho tallied a strike of his own and recorded two assists.

The first half produced several moments of brilliance from the Union with a close to full moon hovering over the Commodore Barry Bridge.

After an inventive start by the home side, they produced one of the best team moments in club history in the 17th minute. Ilsinho played a skillful flick over to Haris Medunjanin, who fed C.J. Sapong in the middle of the box to open the scoring. The goal was the 11th of the season for Sapong, who is now three goals away from the single-season Union scoring record held by Sebastien Le Toux’s 14 goals from 2011.

Ilsinho continued to dazzle with flair in the final third, as he knocked home the second Union tally with power from the top of the box.

The second half started with a bang as FC Dallas substitute Cristian Colman tried to bring a fresh aspect to the team’s attack with Mauro Diaz taken off at halftime. However, he was not able to break the wall created by Union center backs Jack Elliott and Oguchi Onyewu.

FC Dallas continue to poke and prod their way through the final third in the second half, with Victor Ulloa’s shot in the 66th minute flying into the outstretched arms of John McCarthy.

Two minutes later, the Union killed off the game in the 68th minute, when Ilsinho jumped on a rebound leaked by Chris Seitz and found Sapong, who struck the ball into a wide-0pen goal to make it 3-0.

The Union’s shutout was kept alive by VAR in the 80th minute, as referee Ricardo Salazar waved off Maxi Urruti’s goal. Urruti scored after Colman and McCarthy collided in the box. After review, Salazar declared there was a foul committed by Colman.

FC Dallas added a late consolation goal through Michael Barrios, who scored on a nice run into the left side of the box. He beat McCarthy with a shot into the right corner.

The Union will look to extend their winning ways on Saturday at home against the Impact, while FC Dallas face Colorado in a return home to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Man of the Match

Ilsinho was dynamic in the No. 10 role for the Union with one goal and two assists.

Moment of the Match

The opening tally scored by the Union was a beautiful creation of team play that excited the crowd and let the Union play with a lead, a rare occurrence in recent weeks.

Match to Forget

Maxi Urruti struggled to make an imprint on the game against the center back combination of Jack Elliott and Oguchi Onyewu.