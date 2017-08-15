United Bid Committee reveals potential host cities for 2026 World Cup bid

Forty-four cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada have been contacted by the United Bid Committee to declare their interest to serve as potential host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a press release by U.S. Soccer.
The Bid Committee sent Requests for Information (RFIs) to each city, asking for its interest in the bidding process by Sept. 5, 2017.
Out of a total of 49 venues across the 44 cities, the committee will choose 20-25 of them in its official bid to FIFA by March 16, 2018.
“The Host Cities included in our bid will be critical to its success — not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup — and looking beyond the game itself to make a positive contribution to our communities and the world,” said United Bid Committee executive director John Kristick. “We have had a great response so far and we’re looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we’ll submit next year.”
The 2026 edition of the international competition will be the first to feature a 48-team field, and all host venues are required to have a capacity of at least 40,000 for the group stage matches and 80,000 to be considered for the opening match and the final.
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leads all venues with a capacity of 105,000 while other U.S. stadiums like the Rose Bowl (87,527) in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium (82,500) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are also included.
Seven cities and nine stadiums in Canada have been contacted, including Stade Olympique in Montréal, Québec, which seats 61,004, and BC Place (55,165) in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Estadio Azteca, with a capacity of 87,000, in Mexico City, leads three Mexican venues in consideration with Estadio Chivas (45,364) in Guadalajara and Estadio Rayados (52,237) in Monterrey.
See the full list of cities and venues below:
UNITED STATES
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
Birmingham, Legion Field
Boston/Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Chicago, Soldier Field
Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
Dallas, Cotton Bowl
Dallas/Arlington, AT&T Stadium
Denver, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Detroit, Ford Field
Green Bay, Lambeau Field
Houston, NRG Stadium
Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
Jacksonville, EverBank Field
Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Las Vegas, Raiders Stadium
Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
Los Angeles, Rose Bowl
Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Nashville, Nissan Stadium
New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Orlando, Camping World Stadium
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Phoenix/Glendale, University of Phoenix Stadium
Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
San Antonio, Alamodome
San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium
San Francisco/San Jose, Levi’s Stadium
Seattle, CenturyLink Field
Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
Washington, D.C./Landover, FedEx Field
CANADA
Calgary, McMahon Stadium
Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium
Montreal, Stade Olympique
Montreal, Stade Saputo
Ottawa, TD Place Stadium
Regina, Mosaic Stadium
Toronto, Rogers Centre
Toronto, BMO Field
Vancouver, BC Place
MEXICO
Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas
Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Monterrey, Estadio Rayados
I know they are just contacting potential cities to gauge their interest, but it seems odd that only 3 Mexican cities are listed for 10 games, while 9 Canadian cities are listed. I mean, really, Regina? The seating capacity is 30,000. Although G’nR will be playing there in late August, so there’s that…
Regardless, I don’t think we stand a chance against Morocco since their 20th largest city has 151,000 people, which is the size of Hollywood (not the California version, the Florida one)…
The new Redskins stadium will be built in DC/NoVa by then so that site might change since it will be state of the art.
start growing the grass on the plastic fields now….and please no 70 yard fields…and as for mexico even with these 3 ….the government cant guarantee no one will be shot…
