United Bid Committee reveals potential host cities for 2026 World Cup bid

Forty-four cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada have been contacted by the United Bid Committee to declare their interest to serve as potential host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a press release by U.S. Soccer.

The Bid Committee sent Requests for Information (RFIs) to each city, asking for its interest in the bidding process by Sept. 5, 2017.

Out of a total of 49 venues across the 44 cities, the committee will choose 20-25 of them in its official bid to FIFA by March 16, 2018.

“The Host Cities included in our bid will be critical to its success — not only because of their facilities and ability to stage major events, but because they are committed to further developing the sport of soccer by harnessing the impact of hosting a FIFA World Cup — and looking beyond the game itself to make a positive contribution to our communities and the world,” said United Bid Committee executive director John Kristick. “We have had a great response so far and we’re looking forward to working closely with each city and determining the best venues for our official bid that we’ll submit next year.”

The 2026 edition of the international competition will be the first to feature a 48-team field, and all host venues are required to have a capacity of at least 40,000 for the group stage matches and 80,000 to be considered for the opening match and the final.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leads all venues with a capacity of 105,000 while other U.S. stadiums like the Rose Bowl (87,527) in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium (82,500) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are also included.

Seven cities and nine stadiums in Canada have been contacted, including Stade Olympique in Montréal, Québec, which seats 61,004, and BC Place (55,165) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Estadio Azteca, with a capacity of 87,000, in Mexico City, leads three Mexican venues in consideration with Estadio Chivas (45,364) in Guadalajara and Estadio Rayados (52,237) in Monterrey.

See the full list of cities and venues below:

UNITED STATES

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium

Birmingham, Legion Field

Boston/Foxborough, Gillette Stadium

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

Chicago, Soldier Field

Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

Dallas, Cotton Bowl

Dallas/Arlington, AT&T Stadium

Denver, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Detroit, Ford Field

Green Bay, Lambeau Field

Houston, NRG Stadium

Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville, EverBank Field

Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium

Las Vegas, Raiders Stadium

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

Nashville, Nissan Stadium

New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Phoenix/Glendale, University of Phoenix Stadium

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium

San Antonio, Alamodome

San Diego, Qualcomm Stadium

San Francisco/San Jose, Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, CenturyLink Field

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Washington, D.C./Landover, FedEx Field

CANADA

Calgary, McMahon Stadium

Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium

Montreal, Stade Olympique

Montreal, Stade Saputo

Ottawa, TD Place Stadium

Regina, Mosaic Stadium

Toronto, Rogers Centre

Toronto, BMO Field

Vancouver, BC Place

MEXICO

Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas

Mexico City, Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Estadio Rayados