USMNT moves up nine spots in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team’s run through the Gold Cup helped propel a major jump in the latest FIFA rankings.
After winning this summer’s Gold Cup, the USMNT jumped nine places to 26th in the August FIFA rankings. The move is the biggest move in the top 50. Costa Rica also experienced a nice leap following the Gold Cup, rising five spots to 21st, while Mexico also sealed a two-spot leap to 14th to round out CONCACAF’s place in the top 50.
Jamaica, who fell to the USMNT in the final, sealed a 19-spot jump, meanwhile, moving all the way to 57th.
There was a shakeup at the top of the rankings as Brazil assumed the No. 1 spot while Germany fell to second overall. Argentina, Switzerland and Poland round out the top 5 while Portugal falls to spots to sixth. Chile, Colombia, Belgium and France complete the top 10 in that order with traditional powers Spain, Italy and England sitting ahead of 14th-ranked Mexico.
The USMNT returns to action in September for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers with matches against Costa Rica and Honduras.
Poland is tearing it up in their WC qualifying group against the highly ranked countries of Romania, Denmark, Montenegro, Armenia, and Kazakhstan.
I hope the US makes the WC and gets put in a group with Poland first and another higher regionally ranked country second. Putting the US in the third spot and ultimately in a great position to advance.
The only teams the US would need a “miracle on ice” match against would be Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Chile, France, and Italy.
Oh and add Belgium to toughest teams. Martinez will have them ready to compete and succeed
First, let’s worry about the US’ chances against those teams after the US has qualified (and France and Italy too for that matter).
I agree that the rankings are kinda silly … Last month, the US dropped simply because other confederations had their championships, and now the US rises after they had theirs and did well. Plus, the US win over Martinique didn’t even count since they’re only recognized by CONCACAF, but not FIFA.
I don’t give this ranking any credence when they drop USMNT, and I’m not going to when it moves us up.
Besides, no one believes Poland is a top 5 team (or even top 20). I get that FIFA has some algorithm to come up with the ranking. But does an actual person with average soccer IQ actually look at the list before publishing it to see if it passes the smell test?
No
Poland has only lost three times since January of 2014, they do draw a lot, but they’ve been pretty good. Their only big victory of that period is a Euro qualifier at home against Germany, but when you don’t lose and all your matches are against European squads that count more in the algorithm than Concacaf, AFC, CAF you are going to move up.
OK who is imitating Johnnyrazor….that is sooooooo not cool. SBI can you please check the email its coming from. Thanks
Nice
