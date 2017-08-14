USWNT to face Korea Republic in pair of October friendlies

The U.S. Women’s National Team added two more matches to their fall schedule on Monday afternoon.

Jill Ellis’ side will face off with the Korea Republic in two friendly matches, with the first taking place on Oct. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The second will take place on Oct.22 at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

The matches help fill out the team’s schedule, which will also include games against New Zealand on Sept. 15 in Commerce City and Sept. 19 in Cincinnati. The U.S. will also face Canada on Nov. 9 in Vancouver and against on Nov. 12 at a venue to be announced.

“To play a highly technical and organized team like South Korea will give us more quality matches in 2017,” said USWNT coach Jill Ellis. “They are consistently pushing the top teams in Asia and these great games, right at the end of the NWSL season, will be a great window to get the team back together before our final FIFA dates in November.”

The USWNT last faced South Korea on May 30, 2015, drawing 0-0 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. in what was the last match before the team’s run to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup title.