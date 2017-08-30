Wednesday Kickoff: Arsenal rejects offer for Alexis Sanchez, Andres Guardado backs Juan Carlos Osorio and more

With transfer deadline day approaching, plenty of moves are left to be made while a few clubs finalized deals ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling is reportedly unlikely to be a part of a rumored swap deal for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez. (REPORT)

Arsenal, meanwhile, has rejected an offer of £50m bid and insists on Sterling’s involvement. (REPORT)

Mexico’s Andres Guardado revealed his support for oft-criticized manager Juan Carlos Osorio. (REPORT)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has reportedly held off on a move to Chelsea in an effort to seal a move to Liverpool. (REPORT)

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has reportedly handed in a transfer request to join Chelsea. (REPORT)

Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs finalized a move to West Brom. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund has signed fullback Jeremy Toljan from Hoffenheim. (REPORT)

Valencia’s Aymen Abdennour has been loaned to Marseille. (REPORT)

Celta Vigo has signed young forward Emre Mor from Borussia Dortmund. (REPORT)

Roma has signed Patrik Schick from Sampdoria for a club-record fee. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

