Wednesday Kickoff: Man United give up on Gareth Bale, Dortmund open to Ousmane Dembele sale and more

Big name transfer rumors continue as the summer window marches towards its end.

Jose Mourinho says it is “game over” when it comes to a potential Manchester United move for Gareth Bale. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly set to enter negotiations with Barcelona over Ousmane Dembele. (REPORT)

Alexis Sanchez is set to miss Arsenal’s opening match against Leicester City due to an abdominal strain. (REPORT)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says he is “not happy” with the club’s transfer business this summer. (REPORT)

Mexico international Marco Fabian is set to miss two months due to injury. (REPORT)

Former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera says he hopes to return to coach El Tri following the 2018 World Cup. (REPORT)

Monaco and Sevilla are reportedly after AC Milan forward Carlos Bacca. (REPORT)

LAFC has made the club’s first marquee signing by bringing in Mexican star Carlos Vela. (READ)

SBI’s latest round of power rankings saw several teams rise and fall after a busy weekend. (READ)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Tim Parker is thriving after fully adjusting to his new home. (READ)

The USL announced a new expansion franchise in Birmingham. (READ)

The NASL’s Orange Count expansion team will be called California United. (READ)

Ballou Jean-Yves Table reportedly skipped Montreal Impact practice as rumors continue over his unhappiness. (READ)

The Columbus Crew signed DP winger Pedro Santos. (READ)

