Wednesday Kickoff: 'No progress' on Alexis Sanchez deal, PSG pushing for more moves and more

Arsenal seems set to prioritize on-field success over finances with Alexis Sanchez while Paris Saint-Germain has some more financial moves to make.

Arsene Wenger says there has been “no progress” on a new deal for Alexis Sanchez while admitting the forward could leave for free next summer. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly set to sell Blaise Matuidi, Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak in an effort to sign one or two more big players before the end of the transfer window. (REPORT)

PSG already offloaded one player as Stoke City signed Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez on loan from the French club. (REPORT)

Villarreal has signed Carlos Bacca on loan from AC Milan. (REPORT)

Las Palmas has granted Kevin-Prince Boateng a release from his contract due to “irreversible personal reasons”. (REPORT)

Newcastle has completed the signing of Stoke City forward Joselu. (REPORT)

Andres Iniesta will miss the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup due to injury. (REPORT)

West Brom announced the signing of Gareth Barry. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

The New York Red Bulls came from behind to take down FC Cincinnati and advance to the U.S. Open Cup final. (READ)

The Colorado Rapids reportedly fired head coach Pablo Mastroeni. (READ)

Weston McKennie earned the praise of his manager following his first Schalke start. (READ)

The United Bid Committee unveiled the list of American, Mexican and Canadian cities that could host during the 2026 World Cup. (READ)

Ethan Horvath faces Europa League action to headline Americans Abroad. (READ)

SBI takes a look at This Week’s Soccer on TV. (READ)