Wednesday Kickoff: Philippe Coutinho welcome back at Liverpool, Barcelona hacked and more

Liverpool are hoping to welcome back one of the club’s stars while Barcelona’s internet security took a major hit on Tuesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp says Philippe Coutinho will “absolutely” be welcomed back to the team despite reports he tried to force his way to Barcelona. (REPORT)

Barcelona’s Twitter account was hacked, announcing a fake rumor that the club had signed Angel di Maria. (REPORT)

A Spanish tribunal rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest appeal, prompting the Portuguese star to take to Twitter to criticize what he sees as an “incomprehensible decision”. (REPORT)

Wayne Rooney announced that he has retired from international soccer. (REPORT)

Chelsea denied reports that the club reached out to Thomas Tuchel about replacing Antonio Conte as manager. (REPORT)

Huddersfield Town finalized the signing of midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri. (REPORT)

TUESDAY REWIND

Stuttgart is reportedly looking to sell Julian Green. (READ)

NYCFC will play a home game in East Hartford due to a New York Yankees rescheduling. (READ)

Michigan’s Francis Atuahene might be American soccer’s next big Ghanaian star. (READ)

Tomas Hilliard-Arce is hungry to add to his legacy at Stanford after winning two consecutive national titles. (READ)

Maurice Edu is pushing for a return to the Philadelphia Union lineup following a year from hell. (READ)

Jonathan Lewis is finding his goalscoring touch at the right time for NYCFC. (READ)

Joevin Jones reportedly left the Seattle Sounders to join Trinidad & Tobago without the club’s permission. (READ)

A Hamburg investor said he would not give transfer money to the club unless Bobby Wood re-signed long-term. (READ)