Wednesday Ticker: Neymar set to make £515,000-a-week with PSG, Barca pursues Coutinho and more

Recording-breaking figures have drawn Neymar out of Barcelona and on his way to PSG, while it will take the Catalonian side half of that to lure the Brazilian’s replacement.

Money won’t be a problem for Neymar in Paris as the Brazilian star is set to earn £515,000-a-week for five years. (REPORT)

Barcelona is waisting no time to find Neymar’s replacement as they prepare to launch a lucrative €120 million bid for the Brazilian’s longtime friend and Liverpool ace, Philippe Coutinho. (REPORT)

Following a handful of minutes played with new club Bayern Munich, James Rodriguez is to be sidelined for a couple of weeks due to a thigh injury. (REPORT)

Longtime Everton defender Phil Jagielka will remain a Toffee until the summer of 2019 after signing a one-year contract extension. (REPORT)

Sevilla continue to demonstrate why they are one of La Liga’s biggest spenders this summer, adding another reinforcement in Danish center-back Simon Kjaer, who joins on a four-year contract from Fenerbahce. (REPORT)

The Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton transfer drama is about to reach the finish line, as the Icelandic midfielder is only ‘days’ from completing his £50 million move away from Swansea City. (REPORT)

Arsene Wegner’s third choice between the sticks, Emi Martinez, has completed a season-long loan move to La Liga side Getafe. (REPORT)