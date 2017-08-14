Weston McKennie starts for Schalke in DFB-Pokal opener

One of the young Americans waiting to make his mark on the first team in Germany earned his first chance of the new season to impress on Monday.

Weston McKennie, who was promoted to the Schalke first team at the end of last season, made his first start for the Bundesliga club on Monday in the DFB-Pokal opener against BFC Dynamo from Berlin, a team from the Regionalliga Nordost in the fourth tier of German soccer.

McKennie played the first 55 minutes of the clash in Berlin for the Bundesliga side before he was taken off the field for Leon Goretzka. The United States U-20 international is one of three Americans in the Schalke system along side Nick Taitague and Haji Wright, who was loaned out to Sandhausen last week.

Schalke went on to win the contest 2-0 behind two goals from Yevhen Konoplyanka. The club begins its Bundesliga season on Saturday with a home match against RB Leipzig.