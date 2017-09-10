10-men FC Dallas peg Red Bulls back twice in draw



When a team is reduced to 10-men, one of two can things will happen. Either that team could give up and look towards the next match, or fight and make the most of a dismal opportunity.

FC Dallas fought their way back twice at home on Saturday evening, sharing the points with the New York Red Bulls in a 2-2 draw. However, the hosts had luck go against them in the first-half, seeing Jacori Hayes sent off after a pair of yellow cards.

Jesse Marsch’s side made the hosts pay, in the form of Sacha Kljestan whose right-footed finish after 43 minutes broke the 0-0 deadlock. It was Kljestan’s second goal of the current season.

The hosts stood their ground however, and found an equalizer after 54 minutes. Hernan Grana’s left-footed effort from inside of the box, beat Luis Robles to the center of the goal.

Aaron Long put the Red Bulls back in front just three minutes later, heading home Kljestan’s cross on a set piece. It was the defender’s first goal of the season.

Michael Barrios was kept out by Robles after 61 minutes, after setting up the hosts first goal of the evening. Despite being a man down, Oscar Pareja’s side looked for another equalizer and found it after 75 minutes.

Connor Lade was whistled for a penalty, after fouling Barrios inside of the box. Mauro Diaz stepped up and smashed the ensuing spot kick into the top left corner, for a 2-2 scoreline.

Walker Zimmerman and Cristian Colman tried to play the hero role in stoppage time, but Robles made a pair of saves to keep the final score at 2-2. Robles made four saves, while Jesse Gonzalez made one.

FC Dallas (9-7-10) will be the happier of the two sides, and next travel to Atlanta United on Sept. 10th. The Red Bulls (12-10-4) conclude a short two-match road trip in Chicago a day prior.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kljestan earned man of the match honors, scoring the Red Bulls first goal and setting up the team’s second. The 31-year-old completed 55 passes, which was the most by any Red Bulls player in Saturday’s match.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

After tying the match up for a second time, FC Dallas was the more-likelier side to get a winner. Late pressure looked like that would happen, and it would’ve if not for a pair of saves from Luis Robles. The 33-year-old keeper saved a point for his team.

MATCH TO FORGET

FC Dallas midfielder Ronald Lamah was quiet in Saturday’s match, failing to record a shot on goal and only lasting 45 minutes. The 29-year-old has been a key scorer for Pareja’s side, and will need to get back to form and fast.