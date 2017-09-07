41 cities across North America bid for to serve as host cities for 2026 World Cup

The united North American trio bid is starting to take shape.

On Thursday, the United Bid Committee released the list of 41 cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada officially submitted bids to serve as Official Host Cities for the North American pending bid of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Of which, the United Bid Committee (UBC) will trim down to shortlist of cities later this fall.

Three cities dropped their contention since July, when the UBC did its first wave of outreach for potential bidding cities, San Diego, Green Bay and Calgary.

“The Host Cities will help define the United Bid, United Bid Committee Executive Director John Kristick said. “Each will offer the best facilities and infrastructure to stage the world’s biggest single-event sporting competition, the FIFA World Cup, and together they will play a key role in the development of the sport in North America.

“We’re thrilled with the submissions that we have received, especially each city’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we look forward to bringing the best group of candidate host cities together for our official United Bid.”

It expected that only 20 to 25 cities will make the final cut, which should be submitted to FIFA by the UBC come March 16, 2018. And if the United Bid is selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup over Morocco’s bid, subject to FIFA’s specification, a total of 12 cities will be ultimately be named Official Host Cities for the 48-team tournament.

Here is the list of the 41 cities that are in contention at the moment:

City Stadium Capacity Canada (6 cities) Edmonton, Alberta Commonwealth Stadium 56,335 Montréal, Québec Stade Olympique 61,004 Ottawa, Ontario TD Place Stadium 24,341 Regina, Saskatchewan Mosaic Stadium 30,048 Toronto, Ontario BMO Field 28,026 Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place 55,165

Mexico (3 cities) Guadalajara, Jalisco Estadio Chivas 45,364 Mexico City Estadio Azteca 87,000 Monterrey, Nuevo León Estadio Rayados 52,237