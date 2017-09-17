Abu Danladi scores late goal to seal Minnesota United win in Montreal

With every chance the Montreal Impact had to win, Minnesota United had a comeback opportunity, and they took it.

For their first time at Stade Saputo in both teams’ MLS era, the Loons had the last word, running away with 3-2 win.

Minnesota United only held a lead for the last minute and the four minutes injury time. A go-ahead goal came by way of Abu Danladi, who was left by himself just enough to send a strong shot from the far end of the box to grab their second win on the road this season.

Montreal Impact captain Patrice Bernier opened the score with his first goal of the season. At the ninth minute, Blerim Dzemaili, who was inside the 18-yard box, tried to center the ball for Ignacio Piatti but the ball made an awkward deviation. Already on the far side of the six-yard box, Bernier took the opportunity to half-volley the loose ball into the net.

Only four minutes later, the Impact had the chance to double their advantage. After a review, VAR confirmed that Jerome Thiesson had touched the ball crossed in by Daniel Lovitz and a penalty was called. Minnesota United FC’s Bobby Shuttleworth stood tall and chose the right side to block Piatti’s kick from the spot.

In a quick turn of events, Minnesota were given a penalty of their own a mere six minutes later. This time it was Victor Cabrera’s hand that touched a cross, giving Kevin Molino a chance to equalize. The Trinidadian stepped up to the spot and scored his first goal since May 13.

After a long period of unorganized play, the Impact got back in front at the 55th minute. Micheal Salazar, inside of the 18-yard box, decided to head the ball back to Dzemaili, who lowered himself and scissor kicked a shot for a goal.

The Loons were not done and dusted however. Off of a free kick about 30 yards from Evan Bush’s goal at the 60th minute, Christian Ramirez found Minnesota’s second equalizer of the game. Molino sent the ball into the box and was immediately headed to the left flank. Ibson recovered the ball and crossed to an open Ramirez who headed the ball passed Bush to tie the score at two.

In the 89th minute, the Montreal Impact’s defense gave way for Danladi who had just enough time to send a laser from the far end of the 18-yard box to take the lead for the very first time of the game.

Man of the Match

With a laser from the far end of the 18-yard box, Abu Danladi had the last laugh of the game. The first overall pick in the 2017 MLS Draft pick grabbed the Loons’ first win in Montreal since a 3-1 result on August 6, 2011 in his team’s NASL days.

Moment of the Match

Abu Danladi was left to himself for just enough time to get his team a second win on the road. Despite starting from the bench, the rookie showed the tenacity to convert on a big moment and will gain valuable experience from his trip to Montreal

Match to Forget

Added to the right wing position, Michael Salazar did not provide the support needed to close up the game for the Impact in the first half when they had the opportunity to do so.